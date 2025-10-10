Catholic World News

Sostituto calls for ‘healthy decentralization’ in the Church

October 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra called for “healthy decentralization” within the Church as he reflected on synodality and subsidiarity in a lecture to canon lawyers in London.

Vatican News reported that Archbishop Peña Parra spoke of a need “to find a balance between two opposing risks: on the one hand, a return to a hierarchical and top-down approach that stifles the role of the faithful; on the other, a chaotic system that threatens the unity and mission of the Church.”

As the Sostituto (officially, the Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State), Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra coordinates the internal affairs of the Roman Curia and reports to Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State.

