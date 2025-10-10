Catholic World News

Pope encourages US Hispanic ministry leaders to accompany the poor and the stranger

October 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing over 100 Hispanic ministry leaders from the US, Pope Leo XIV said that “you have a very great task in your hands—to accompany people who truly, deeply need a sign that God never abandons anyone: the least, the poorest, the stranger, everyone.”

“You, through the service you offer in ministry, are clearly [offering] that testimony that is so important—perhaps especially in the United States, but also throughout the world, a world that suffers so much from war, violence, and hatred,” the Pope added in his extemporaneous remarks, delivered in Spanish on the evening of October 7 in the San Damaso courtyard of the Apostolic Palace.

