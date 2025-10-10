Catholic World News

Brief papal letter to bishops accompanies Dilexi Te

October 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV penned a brief handwritten letter in English (image) to the world’s bishops to accompany Dilexi Te, his first apostolic exhortation (CWN analysis).

“It is with great joy that I write to you, following a practice begun by Pope Francis more than ten years ago, associating the entire Episcopal College at important moments of Papal Magisterium,” Pope Leo wrote. “May ‘Dilexi te’ help the Church to serve the poor and help bring the poor to Christ.”

