Jerusalem Patriarchate welcomes ceasefire agreement

October 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Latin-rite Catholic Patriarchate of Jerusalem issued a statement welcoming a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, and expressing “ardent hope” that the agreement will be honored and become “the beginning of the end of this terrible war.”

The statement underlined the “absolute urgency” of bringing humanitarian relief to the people of Gaza, and called for prayer “that this step may open a path to healing and reconciliation for both Palestinians and Israelis.”

