Catholic World News

Cathedral, other churches vandalized in Munich

October 09, 2025

» Continue to this story on OIDAC Europe

CWN Editor's Note: Eight Catholic churches and institutions in Munich, including the city’s cathedral, were vandalized on the night of September 28-29, the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians in Europe reported.

Police arrested a 29-year-old woman and charged her with damaging public property.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!