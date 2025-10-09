Catholic World News

US bishops to vote for 6 committee chairmen

October 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Members of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops will vote for the chairmen-elect of six committees during their November meeting. The chairmen-elect will serve for one year in that capacity before assuming three-year terms as committee chairmen.

In announcing the candidates for chairmen-elect, the bishops’ conference did not announce the candidates for the more significant elections of conference president and vice president. Archbishops Timothy Broglio (Military Services) and William Lori (Baltimore) were elected to three-year terms as president and vice president in 2022.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

