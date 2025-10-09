Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader recalls Fátima warning about Russia

October 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his weekly video message, the head of the Ukranian Greek Catholic Church discussed recent war developments and recalled the Blessed Virgin Mary’s apparitions at Fátima.

“The Fátima revelations warned that the errors that would come from Russia could poison the whole world,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk. “During World War I, these words were understood as a warning about the danger of Soviet communism—the ‘red dragon’ that threatened humanity.”

“But this ‘red dragon’ has not vanished; it has merely changed its face and continues to kill not only in Ukraine but throughout the world,” he continued. “Therefore, the Blessed Virgin Mary calls upon her children to pray for peace.”

