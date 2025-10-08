Catholic World News

Vatican foreign minister calls for respect for rights of Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims

October 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, called for respect for the human rights of Rohingya Muslims, who have suffered intense persecution in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

“Every human being, regardless of ethnicity or religion, possesses a God-given dignity as well as fundamental rights, including the right to nationality, and to live in safety,” Archbishop Gallagher said in a statement for a recent UN conference. “While unequivocally condemning all forms of discrimination, persecution, and violence based on ethnicity or religion, the Holy See urges all parties to uphold international human rights [and] to take concrete steps to protect ethnic and religious minorities.”

