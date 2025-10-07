Catholic World News

Pope repeats condemnation of Hamas terror, plea for peace

October 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On October 7, marking the 2nd anniversary of the Hamas terror attack on Israel, Pope Leo XIV said that we “really need to think hard about how much hatred there is in the world.”

In an exchange with reporters are Castel Gandolfo, the Pope renewed his condemnation of the massacre by Hamas, appealed again for the release of hostages, and— pointing out that an estimated 60,000 to 67,000 Palestinians have subsequently died in Gaza— repeated his plea for peace.

Pope Leo has made it his regular practice to spend Tuesdays—when papal audiences are not scheduled—at his summer residence in Castel Gandolfo, and to chat briefly with reporters there.

