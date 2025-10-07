Catholic World News

Armenia jails Orthodox archbishop, charged with plotting coup

October 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: An Armenian court has sentenced a leader of the Armenian Apostolic Church to a two-year prison sentence for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government.

Archbishop Mikael Ajapahyan was found guilty of calling for the removal of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Prosecutors argued that he was planning a coup. The Armenian Apostolic Church said that he was engaging only in criticism of government policies, and said that the prosecution was “one of the clear manifestations of the authorities’ anti-church campaign.”

