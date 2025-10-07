Catholic World News

Pope will travel to Turkey, Lebanon in November

October 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced plans for the first trip abroad by Pope Leo XIV: a trip that will take him Turkey and Lebanon.

The Pontiff will travel to Turkey, where he will join in ecumenical celebrations marking the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicea, from November 27 to 30.

From there he will continue to Lebanon, visiting there until December 2.

The Vatican indicated that further details of the trip will be released as the date approaches.

