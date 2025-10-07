Catholic World News

Vatican dicastery organizes visual poetry exhibition

October 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Dicastery for Culture and Education has organized “Global Visual Poetry: Transnational Trajectories in Visual Poetry,” an exhibition from October 7-31 in Milan.

“Particularly significant is the way in which, since the fifties and sixties, visual poets have taken a critical position towards the drifts of capitalism, choosing to use alternative languages, poor materials and non-elitist practices to formulate an art capable of listening to everyday life and its deepest demands,” according to the dicastery, led since 2022 by Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça.

Among the themes addressed are “attention to the environment and the ecological question, the condition of women, criticism of anti-democratic drifts, pacifist instances, interest in the economic and social imbalances produced by modernization, attention to the human word and the rejection of its degradation to a mere means of communication,” the dicastery added.

