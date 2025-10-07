Catholic World News

Interreligious dialogue is necessary for peace, Vatican cardinal says in India

October 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking to representatives of other religions in Mumbai, the prefect of the Vatican Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue described interreligious dialogue as “a necessary condition for peace in the world.”

“As believers, we are called to be men and women of hope who bring hope to those who have lost it, especially the poor, the suffering, the marginalized, the discriminated, the persecuted and the most vulnerable in society,” said Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad.

In covering the prelate’s address, Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, inaccurately attributed a papal statement (“religion, at its core, is not a source of conflict but a wellspring of healing and reconciliation”) to Pope Leo XIII, who reigned from 1878 to 1903. The statement was included in a message signed by Pope Leo XIV last month.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

