Catholic World News

UNICEF leader: Leo XIV has ‘powerful voice’ on behalf of world’s children

October 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on UNICEF

CWN Editor's Note: Following a papal audience yesterday, the head of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said that Pope Leo XIV “has a powerful voice in spreading the message of peace and protection of children, and we’re grateful.”

Catherine Russell also “thanked the Pope for his leadership in ensuring access to education for all children, and addressing a deepening debt crisis, which is diverting resources away from children,” according to a UNICEF statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!