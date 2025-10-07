Catholic World News

Pope receives accused Peruvian cardinal

October 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Cardinal Juan Luis Cipriani Thorne, the retired archbishop of Lima, in an audience yesterday.

In 2019, the Vatican imposed disciplinary measures on the prelate after he was accused of committing abuse in the early 1980s. Cardinal Cipriani denied the allegation.

