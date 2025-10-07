Catholic World News

Pontiff notes importance of Swiss Guard oath

October 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In brief remarks at the Swiss Guard’s swearing-in ceremony on October 4, Pope Leo XIV spoke of the importance of the members’ oath.

“To all of you who have taken this oath: it is a very important testimony in today’s world,” Pope Leo said at the conclusion of the ceremony. “It makes us understand the importance of discipline, of sacrifice, of living the faith in a way that truly speaks to all young people of the value of giving one’s life, of serving and thinking of others. I thank you on my behalf and on behalf of the whole Holy See for your service.”

A day earlier, on October 3, Pope Leo delivered a lengthier address to the members of the Swiss Guard in which he thanked them for their service.

