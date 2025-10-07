Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin raps both Hamas massacre, Israeli conduct of war

October 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, has renewed the Holy See’s condemnation of the October 7 attacks on Israel and the killing of civilians in Gaza—while also sharply criticizing Israel’s current military campaign in Gaza.

In a wide-ranging interview with Vatican communications staff, Cardinal Parolin said that “those who are attacked have a right to defend themselves, but even legitimate defense must respect the principle of proportionality. Unfortunately, the resulting war has brought about disastrous and inhuman consequences.”

Stating that “it is unacceptable and unjustifiable to reduce human beings to mere ‘collateral damage,’” Cardinal Parolin said that it now seems Israeli forces are “targeting a largely defenseless population, already pushed to the brink.” He called for prayer and action on behalf of peace.

