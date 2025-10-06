Catholic World News

Cardinal Farrell: Longevity is not a problem, but a gift from God

October 06, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a Vatican conference on the pastoral care of the elderly, Cardinal Kevin Farrell said that “while many view the phenomenon of the increase in the elderly with concern, as if it were a burden on society, we, as a Church, recognize longevity as a gift from God.”

“It is not an emergency to be managed, but a new opportunity,” said the prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life. “In the light of faith, a greater number of years to live should be considered a time of grace to open oneself enthusiastically to the proclamation of the Gospel, and as an enrichment for the entire community.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!