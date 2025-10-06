Catholic World News

Latin Patriarch expresses cautious optimism about President Trump’s Gaza peace plan

October 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Echoing Pope Leo XIV’s cautious but positive reaction to President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem spoke of “a possible new positive development: the release of Israeli hostages, of some Palestinian prisoners and the cessation of bombing and military offensives.”

“This is an important and long-awaited first step,” Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, wrote in an October 4 letter to the faithful. “Nothing is entirely clear or definite yet; many questions remain unanswered, and much still needs to be defined. We must not delude ourselves, but we are pleased that something new and positive is on the horizon.”

“We await the moment to rejoice for the families of the hostages, who will finally be able to embrace their loved ones,” he continued. “We hope the same for Palestinian families, who will be able to embrace those returning from prison. We rejoice above all for the end of hostilities, which we hope will not be temporary and will bring relief to the inhabitants of Gaza.”

