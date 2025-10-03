Catholic World News

Recognize the elderly as a gift, Pope urges

October 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At an October 3 audience with participants in a conference on pastoral care for the elderly, Pope Leo XIV emphasized that “the elderly are a gift, a blessing to be welcomed, and a longer life is something positive; indeed, it is one of the signs of hope in our time, everywhere in the world.”

Quoting from the prophet Joel—“Your elders will dream dreams”—the Pontiff called for “an alliance between young and old, inspired by the ‘dreams’ of those who have lived long lives and enriched by the ‘visions’ of those who are beginning the great adventure of life.”

