Pontiff thanks Swiss Guard for service

October 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on October 3 with members of the Swiss Guard, thanking them for “your dedication and your commitment.”

In remarks addressed particularly to new recruits, who were being sworn in, the Pope encouraged them to make the best use of their time. He remarked: “The city of Rome, with its treasures and riches, offers you an unforgettable journey through history, not only of the arts, but also and above all of the Christian faith.”

