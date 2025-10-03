Catholic World News

FDA approves new abortion pill

October 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has quietly approved the use of a new abortion pill.

In September, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the Secretary of the Health and Human Services, announced a new review of the safety of the abortion drug mifepristone. But the FDA has now approved a generic version of the same drug.

