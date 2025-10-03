Catholic World News

Vermont diocese struggles to pay bankruptcy legal bills

October 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A year after filing for bankruptcy, Vermont’s sole diocese is struggling to pay its legal bills. Under federal law, institutions that file for bankruptcy must pay their own legal fees, as well as those of creditors.

With total legal fees approaching $1.5 million, the Diocese of Burlington has cut employees’ workweeks to 30 hours. Bishop John McDermott encouraged diocesan employees to seek work elsewhere, as “we cannot guarantee any position at this time.”

