Catholic World News

Buffalo diocese submits bankruptcy reorganization plan

October 02, 2025

» Continue to this story on Buffalo diocese

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Buffalo, New York, has submitted a reorganization plan to a federal bankruptcy court, hoping to restructure the finances of the diocese and settle claims from sex-abuse victims.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!