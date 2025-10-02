Catholic World News

Israel forces threaten Catholic community in Gaza

October 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Israeli defense ministry announced on October 1 that troops would move into Gaza City, having ordered residents to leave. “Those who remain will be considered terrorists and terror supporters,” the defense ministry warned.

Catholic and Orthodox Church workers in Gaza have vowed that they will not leave the city, explaining that they are dedicated to the care of elderly, disabled, and sick people living in their church compounds, who are unable to leave.

