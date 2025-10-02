Catholic World News

Pope laments ‘attitude of indifference’ on migration crisis

October 02, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking to participants in a Vatican conference on migration, Pope Leo XIV said that a major obstacle to solutions is “an attitude of indifference on the part of both institutions and individuals.”

The Pontiff cited his predecessor, Pope Francis, in speaking of the “globalization of indifference,” and urged instead “a culture of reconciliation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!