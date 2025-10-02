Catholic World News

Pope laments ‘attitude of indifference’ on migration crisis

October 02, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking to participants in a Vatican conference on migration, Pope Leo XIV said that a major obstacle to solutions is “an attitude of indifference on the part of both institutions and individuals.”

The Pontiff cited his predecessor, Pope Francis, in speaking of the “globalization of indifference,” and urged instead “a culture of reconciliation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu2 October
Ordinary Time

Memorial of the Holy Guardian Angels

Image for Memorial of the Holy Guardian Angels

Today the Church celebrates the Memorial of the Holy Guardian Angels. Each person on earth has a guardian angel who watches over him and helps him to attain his salvation. It has been a common theological opinion that this angelical guardianship begins at the moment of birth; prior to this, the child would…

Learn more about this day.

October Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: