Prelate welcomes papal appeal for Madagascar, says bishops wish to mediate

October 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Malagasy bishop welcomed yesterday’s papal appeal for prayer for Madagascar amid protests there.

“The Pope has fully understood our desires, our aspirations: to all come together to promote justice and the common good,” said Bishop Rosario Saro Vella of Moramanga. “We are willing to mediate between the parties to restore dialogue. The solution is certainly not violence, because that generates more violence.”

The nation’s bishops “have always reiterated that the economic and social situation has become unacceptable, that we must prevent the riches of the earth from ending up elsewhere, and that it is profoundly wrong that a small portion of the population has a lot, while the vast majority cannot even meet their basic needs, such as food and healthcare,” the prelate added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

