Bishops discuss how to revitalize the EU

October 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU (COMECE) began its three-day autumn plenary assembly yesterday in Brussels.

The bishops are reflecting on “the pressing need to revitalize the Union so as to avert the risk of international irrelevance, taking Europe’s founding vision as a starting point,” COMECE said in a statement.

The meeting provides an “opportunity to reaffirm the importance of strengthening the EU’s role as a promoter of dialogue and peace worldwide, while also fostering solidarity, responsibility, unity and justice within its borders,” COMECE added.

The autumn plenary assembly is a gathering of representative of the bishops’ conferences of the member states of the European Union. The current president of COMECE is Bishop Mariano Crociata of Latina-Terracina-Sezze-Priverno, Italy.

