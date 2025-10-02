Catholic World News

New abuse commission president emphasizes high stakes

October 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors held its first plenary assembly since the appointment of Archbishop Thibault Verny as its president in July.

At the commission’s meeting in Kraków, Poland, Archbishop Verny said, “The stakes are high for all of us: welcoming and listening to victims, taking the truth into account, preventing abuse so that the Church becomes ever more a safe home.”

Archbishop Verny is concurrently the archbishop of Chambéry, France. He succeeded Cardinal Seán O’Malley, OFM Cap, as commission president; the now-retired Boston cardinal had led the commission since its inception in 2014.

