Catholic World News

Pontiff invited to visit Catalonia in 2026

October 02, 2025

» Continue to this story on @govern

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV yesterday received Salvador Illa, the leader of Catalonia, the Spanish region whose capital is Barcelona.

Referring to the Virgin of Montserrat and the famed abbey, Illa told reporters, “I have conveyed to Pope Leo XIV the situation in Catalonia, I have explained to him that we are celebrating the Millennium of Montserrat and the importance of Montserrat in Catalan social and civic life. I have also invited him to visit Catalonia in 2026.”

Illa, a Socialist, also tweeted, “I conveyed to Pope Leo XIV my concern for global conflicts and the need for moral references that address the changes we are experiencing from a humanist perspective, preserving human rights, coexistence, and dialogue. We would like to welcome him soon to Catalonia.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!