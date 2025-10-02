Catholic World News

Italian bishops, Latin Patriarch announce plans to build Catholic hospital in Gaza

October 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem and the secretary general of the Italian Episcopal Conference announced plans to build a Catholic hospital in Gaza.

“Hope needs gestures, words, but above all a context in which bonds are forged, where unity and community are built,” said Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, the Latin Patriarch. “In situations of great pain and suffering, it is necessary to have someone by your side who supports and helps you.”

