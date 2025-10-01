Catholic World News

Jerusalem Christian group: Israeli policies, not Palestinian Authority, are causing Christians to leave

October 01, 2025

» Continue to this story on A Jerusalem Voice for Justice

CWN Editor's Note: A Jerusalem Voice for Justice, an organization of Christians in Jerusalem, took issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that Bethlehem’s Christians fared better under Israeli rule than under the governance of the Palestinian Authority. The organization’s most prominent members are Patriarch Michel Sabbah (the retired Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem) and Archbishop Attallah Hanna (the current Greek Orthodox archbishop).

“Mr. Netanyahu does not speak on behalf of Christian Palestinians and cannot be allowed to twist the truth,” they said. “The reason Christians and many others too are leaving Bethlehem is Israeli occupation and its policies of closures, permits, exclusionary residency rights, etc., and not the policies of the Palestinian Authority.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

