Catholic World News

USCCB calls on FTC to end marketing of ‘gender affirming care’

October 01, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) request for false and unsupported claims about “gender affirming care” (GAC), attorneys for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops said that “the FTC should put an end to the marketing of interventions and procedures that do not heal but rather harm.”

Citing the “weak and increasingly questioned scientific evidence” for GAC, the USCCB’s general counsel and assistant general counsel called for “FTC scrutiny of promotional claims related to drugs for GAC.”

Turning to the spiritual harm wrought by GAC, the attorneys said that “rejection of our God-given bodies, such as by modifying them to appear as the opposite sex, is a grave matter, and when done with full knowledge and complete consent, is a grave sin ... The Church is also deeply concerned for the spiritual welfare of the medical professionals who administer these drugs and procedures, as their participation likewise involves grave moral consequences.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!