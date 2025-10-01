Catholic World News

‘Profit at all costs’ is ‘completely unsustainable,’ Vatican diplomat says

October 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Fernando Chica Arellano, the Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Agencies in Rome, said yesterday that “we need to change our development model. It is now unsustainable.”

Speaking at a study seminar of the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the Vatican diplomat said that “for decades, the idea prevailed that to be happy, one needed to have more and more, and that to grow, one needed to increase GDP, which represented a measure of society’s well-being.”

“Overcoming the idea that the economy must be guided by the law of profit at all costs and instead conceiving it as a tool at the service of integral development requires questioning our current development model, which has demonstrated its complete unsustainability,” he said, citing international statistics on hunger as well as environmental concerns.

