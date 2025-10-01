Catholic World News

New prior general takes stock of Augustinian order

October 01, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview, the new prior general of the Order of Saint Augustine took stock of the religious institute.

Father Joseph Farrell, OSA, said that the order has approximately 2,400 friars and 700 contemplative nuns. Asked about the challenges that the order faces, he said:

In some of the traditional places, perhaps we have finances to be able to help with the formation of our men and have fewer men in formation; where some of the newer places, they have the men that want to come in for formation but aren’t necessarily financially structured to support them, either with a house of formation or the friars to be there to help them.

Father Farrell also recalled the future Pope Leo’s efforts, when prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, to remain part of the daily life of the community.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!