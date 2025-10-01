Catholic World News

Vatican foreign minister expresses ‘profound concern’ about extensive rearmament

October 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, expressed the Holy See’s “profound concern over the growing trend towards extensive rearmament.”

Addressing a UN meeting, Archbishop Gallagher said that “the Holy See is particularly concerned by the rhetoric contemplating the use of nuclear weapons, coupled with scaled-up efforts to expand existing arsenals and create new types of weapons of mass destruction. These trends risk normalizing what should remain unequivocally unacceptable.”

The prelate encouraged nations to ratify or sign the 1968 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons as “a concrete step towards achieving a world free from nuclear weapons and preventing the catastrophic humanitarian consequences that would ensue from their use.” The US, Russia, and China are among the nuclear powers that are parties to the treaty; India, Israel, North Korea, and Pakistan are not.

