October papal prayer intention: for collaboration between different religious traditions

October 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The October papal prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (formerly known as the Apostleship of Prayer), is “let us pray that believers in different religious traditions might work together to defend and promote peace, justice, and human fraternity.”

Papal prayer intentions are announced a year in advance and are customarily retained by the new Pontiff following his predecessor’s death.

