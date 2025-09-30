Catholic World News

Clinical abortions down in US in early 2025

September 30, 2025

» Continue to this story on Time

CWN Editor's Note: The number of clinical abortions performed in the US decreased in the first six months of 2025, according to statistics furnished by the Guttmacher Institute.

The figures showed a 5% decline in the number of abortions performed in states where the practice remains mostly unrestricted, and an 8% drop in the number of women reportedly crossing state lines to procure abortions. Both figures had increased slightly in 2024.

The statistics for clinical abortions do not accurately represent the overall abortion statistics, since the use of the “abortion pill”—which can be obtained over-the-counter and even by mail order—has become increasingly common.

The Guttmacher Institute is a “research and policy organization” that until 2007 was an arm of Planned Parenthood.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!