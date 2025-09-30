Catholic World News

Trump issues statement for feast of St. Michael the Archangel

September 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: President Donald Trump issued a “salute” to Christians celebrating the feast of St. Michael the Archangel on September 30.

“For 2,000 years, Christians have looked to Saint Michael the Archangel for protection, strength, and courage in times of conflict, distress, and doubt,” the President said.

His statement concluded with the full text of the familiar prayer to St. Michael the Archangel.

