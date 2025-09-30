Trump issues statement for feast of St. Michael the Archangel
September 30, 2025
» Continue to this story on White House
CWN Editor's Note: President Donald Trump issued a “salute” to Christians celebrating the feast of St. Michael the Archangel on September 30.
“For 2,000 years, Christians have looked to Saint Michael the Archangel for protection, strength, and courage in times of conflict, distress, and doubt,” the President said.
His statement concluded with the full text of the familiar prayer to St. Michael the Archangel.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 1:27 PM ET USA
It would be unthinkable under the "Catholic" President.