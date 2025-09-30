Catholic World News

Accused French priest permitted to minister in Morocco, victims charge

September 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A French victims’ group alleged that an accused priest who ministered in Dijon was permitted to minister in Morocco while he was under investigation in France.

The priest, who ministered in Morocco from 2017 to 2024, was accused to committing abuse there as well. He is now in custody in France and has admitted to four assaults, according to Morocco World News.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

