USCCB rues persecution of Christians in Nigeria, DR Congo

September 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement of solidarity with the bishops of Africa, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace said that “due to the rise of extremist violence, Christians, Muslims, and other people of faith are increasingly targeted by campaigns of mass killings, abductions, and forced displacement.”

“We remember, in particular, the hundreds of Christian civilians massacred in recent weeks and months in Nigeria’s Middle Belt and northern regions as well as in eastern Congo,” said Bishop A. Elias Zaidan.

Bishop Zaidan added that “lifesaving and life-affirming international assistance funding is a crucial complement to these efforts. The Catholic Church and the US government have a shared responsibility to promote the international common good and respect for human life by contributing to international humanitarian and development assistance.”

