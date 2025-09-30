Catholic World News

Bishop discusses continued jihadist violence in Mozambique

September 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop António Ferreira Sandramo of Pemba, Mozambique, told the Vatican newspaper that Cabo Delgado province continues to “bleed” because of the Islamist insurgency there.

“The latest massacre occurred on September 22nd when Islamic State-linked rebels attacked the port town of Mocímboa da Praia, killing and beheading several civilians,” the newspaper reported.

“Cities and villages continue to be attacked, causing an increase in the number of refugees,” said Bishop Ferreira Sandramo. “The population survives by constantly fleeing from one place to another, finding nothing but precarious and unsafe shelters.”

