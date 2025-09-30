Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal hails late Romanian cardinal’s fidelity amid Communist persecution

September 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, traveled to Romania to preach the homily at the September 29 funeral of Cardinal Lucian Mureşan, the most prominent prelate in the Eastern-rite Romanian Catholic Church from 1994 until his death at the age of 94.

Cardinal Gugerotti paid tribute to Cardinal Mureşan, whose church suffered intense persecution under Communism, as a “great witness to Christ, to fidelity to the Church and to the Successor of Peter at the cost of immense sacrifices.”

Cardinal Mureşan was “the protagonist, at the end of the dramatic events, of a rebirth full of hope for the Greek Catholic Church in Romania,” said Cardinal Gugerotti, who welcomed the presence of civil officials as “a sign of a commitment to ensure that the infamous actions of the past are never repeated.”

In a telegram following Cardinal Mureşan’s death, Pope Leo XIV also paid tribute to “this faithful son of the Church, who did not falter even in times of persecution.”

