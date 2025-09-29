Catholic World News

Use God’s gifts responsibly, Pope tells audience

September 29, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At his Angelus audience on Sunday, September 28, Pope Leo XIV reminded the faithful that “we are not the masters of our own lives or the goods we enjoy.”

In a meditation on the day’s Gospel, which recounted the story of the unjust steward, the Pope emphasized that everything we have—including our very lives—comes to us as a gift from God, and these gifts are entrusted “to our care, our freedom, and our responsibility.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!