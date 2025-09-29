Catholic World News

Bishop Zanchetta released on parole

September 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: An Argentine court released Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta on parole, three years after his conviction on charges of sexually abusing seminarians. The prelate spent most of his prison sentence on house arrest in a monastery.

After local priests accused Bishop Zanchetta of financial mismanagement, abuse of power, and the sexual abuse of seminarians, Bishop Zanchetta resigned as bishop of Orán in August 2017. In December of that year, Pope Francis appointed Zanchetta the assessor of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA), which manages the Holy See’s real estate and movable assets. (For more information, see the Catholic World News series, “The Zanchetta Affair.”)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

