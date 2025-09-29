Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper highlights Russian incursion into Alaskan air defense zone

September 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Tensione pericolosamente alta” [Dangerously high tensions], L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent article in its September 26 edition to the incursion of Russian military aircraft into the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone.

The newspaper also reported on a drone incursion that led to the closing of a Danish airport.

Staff journalist Guglielmo Gallone noted that the incidents followed similar Russian incursions into Polish and Estonian airspace, as well as cyberattacks on four major European airports.

“Lowering tensions to avoid the risk of a disastrous escalation is not just a wish,” wrote Gallone. “It is the awareness that a conflict between NATO and Russia, now increasingly plausible, would be unnecessary and unsustainable.”

