Pope devotes jubilee audience to St. Ambrose and intuition

September 29, 2025

In a jubilee audience entitled “to hope is to intuit,” Pope Leo XIV reflected on the life of St. Ambrose of Milan (340-397).

Intuition “describes a movement of the spirit, an intelligence of the heart that Jesus found above all in the little ones, that is, in people of humble spirit,” Pope Leo told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square on September 27 for the monthly Saturday audience. “They have the sensus fidei [sense of the faith], which is like a simple people’s ‘sixth sense’ for the things of God.”

“God is simple and reveals himself to the simple,” the Pope continued. “For this reason, there is an infallibility of the People of God in believing, of which the infallibility of the Pope is an expression and service.”

Pope Leo then reflected on “a moment in the history of the Church that shows how hope can come from the ability of the people to intuit”: the election of St. Ambrose, then unbaptized, as bishop of Milan.

Much as St. Ambrose “became a Christian by becoming a bishop,” Pope Leo encouraged pilgrims to ask for the grace “to become Christians while living the call received. Are you a mom, are you a dad? ... Are you an entrepreneur, a worker, a teacher, a priest, a religious? Become a Christian on your way. The people have this ‘nose’: they understand whether we are becoming Christians or not. And they can correct us, they can show us the direction of Jesus.”

