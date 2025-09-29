Catholic World News

Papal prayer for victims of Typhoon Ragasa

September 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV offered prayers for the victims of Typhoon Ragasa, which left dozens dead and caused at least $100 million in damage.

“In recent days, a very powerful typhoon has struck several Asian territories, in particular the Philippines, the island of Taiwan, the city of Hong Kong, the Guangdong region and Vietnam,” Pope Leo said during his Angelus address on September 28. “I assure the affected populations, especially the poorest, of my closeness and of my prayers for the victims, the missing, the many displaced families, the countless people who have suffered hardship, as well as the rescue workers and civil authorities.”

“I invite everyone to put their trust in God and to show solidarity with others,” the Pope added. “May the Lord give strength and courage to overcome every adversity.”

