Catholic World News

Date set for proclamation of St. John Henry Newman as doctor of the Church

September 29, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV announced that St. John Henry Newman will be proclaimed a doctor of the Church on November 1.

“I am pleased to announce that on November 1, during the Jubilee of the World of Education, I will confer the title of Doctor of the Church on Saint John Henry Newman, who contributed decisively to the renewal of theology and to the understanding of the development of Christian doctrine,” Pope Leo said on September 28.

The Holy See Press Office announced on July 31 that Newman would be proclaimed a doctor of the Church, but did not announce the day of the proclamation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!