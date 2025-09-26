Catholic World News

Work to ensure that every life is protected, bishop writes in Respect Life Month statement

September 26, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Daniel Thomas of Toledo, Ohio, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, issued a statement for Respect Life Month (October).

“Every day we witness the overwhelming disregard for human life: through rising rates of abortion and assisted suicide; the killing of innocent school children, even at prayer; the mistreatment of our immigrant sisters and brothers as they endure an environment of aggression; and political and ideological violence inflicted against unsuspecting victims,” he wrote.

“Despite these realities, the gift of human life exists as a sign of hope to our world today, defying the powers of darkness and the culture of death,” he continued. “It is of the utmost importance that we work to ensure that every life, in every stage and circumstance, is protected in law.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!